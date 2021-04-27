Norges Bank Invests $7.61 Million in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,211,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of SFL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth about $160,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $984 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

