Norges Bank Invests $7.81 Million in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 283,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of AudioCodes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

