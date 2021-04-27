Norges Bank Invests $8.16 Million in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 586,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.12% of TIM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIMB stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). TIM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

