Norges Bank Invests $8.28 Million in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.35% of Venator Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $523.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

