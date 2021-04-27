Norges Bank Invests $8.39 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $23,339,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT opened at $240.59 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.67.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

