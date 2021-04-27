Norges Bank Invests $8.40 Million in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.88% of Dyne Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

DYN opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DYN. Jonestrading began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.