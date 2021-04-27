Norges Bank Invests $9.09 Million in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 344,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.35% of ScanSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $744.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

