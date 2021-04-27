Norges Bank Makes New $6.38 Million Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.58% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of HCC opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.27 million, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

