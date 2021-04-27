Norges Bank Makes New $6.39 Million Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.10% of nCino at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of NCNO opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,358,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 89,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $6,647,268.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,578 shares of company stock valued at $42,829,692 in the last quarter.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

