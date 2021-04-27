Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.66% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $515,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANF stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

