Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 449,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Columbia Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

