Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 267,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

