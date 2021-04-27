Norges Bank Makes New Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of The Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

