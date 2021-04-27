Norges Bank Purchases New Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 686,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ARR opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.