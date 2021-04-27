Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.