Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000. Norges Bank owned 0.71% of Stock Yards Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBT stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

