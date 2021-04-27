Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 159,213 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $902.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

