Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 219,927 Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.68% of Vocera Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.94 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

