Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 284,619 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,000. Norges Bank owned 0.06% of Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

