Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 330,013 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,000. Norges Bank owned 0.70% of Fresh Del Monte Produce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $570,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDP opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.