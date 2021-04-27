Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 725,555 Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 725,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of Kearny Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNY opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

