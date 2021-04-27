Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 794,216 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 794,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of Brookline Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

