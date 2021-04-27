Norges Bank Takes $6.23 Million Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. Norges Bank owned 0.12% of Vroom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $28,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

VRM stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,524,627 shares of company stock worth $57,058,624 over the last 90 days.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

