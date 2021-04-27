Norges Bank Takes $6.75 Million Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 602,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 234,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 204,047 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

STNG stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

