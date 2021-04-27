Norges Bank Takes $6.83 Million Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.16% of GoHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.