Norges Bank Takes $6.94 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.12% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,374,860 shares of company stock valued at $218,384,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

