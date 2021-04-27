Norges Bank Takes $7.02 Million Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 370,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.08% of The Aaron’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,669,000.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $904.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

