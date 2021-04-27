Norges Bank Takes $8.02 Million Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.32% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 115,747 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

EGRX stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $541.63 million, a PE ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.