Norges Bank Takes Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.57% of Alexander’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALX. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE ALX opened at $280.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexander's

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

