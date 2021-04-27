Norges Bank Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,812,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of Brookdale Senior Living as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

