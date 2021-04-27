Norges Bank Takes Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of Brookfield Property REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPYU opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Brookfield Property REIT Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

