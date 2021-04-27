Norges Bank Takes Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,253,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,000. Norges Bank owned 0.75% of Cerus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cerus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $151,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,913,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,434.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

