Norges Bank Takes Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,103,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of Colony Credit Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

