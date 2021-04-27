Norges Bank Takes Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 906,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,000. Norges Bank owned 1.19% of Gossamer Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $26,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $660.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

