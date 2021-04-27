Norges Bank Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,327,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.11% of PBF Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 50,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275,508 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.