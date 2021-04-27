Norges Bank Takes Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 369,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of The Liberty Braves Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

BATRK stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BATRK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

