Norges Bank Takes Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.38% of TrueBlue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TrueBlue by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in TrueBlue by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

