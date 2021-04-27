North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,890.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.67 per share, with a total value of C$68,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,750.00.

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,228. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.26 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. The stock has a market cap of C$428.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.95.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

