Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 90,743 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

