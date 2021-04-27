Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$43.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$29.15 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.20.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.