Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $258.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

