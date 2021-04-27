Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 2,468 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,031,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,752,000 after buying an additional 457,355 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 71,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 213,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,378,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

