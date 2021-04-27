Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 10,466 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 482.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

