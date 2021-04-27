Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,384 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.