Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 4,683 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.57. The stock had a trading volume of 82,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,479. The company has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.