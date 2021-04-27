Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,168. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

