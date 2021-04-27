Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

