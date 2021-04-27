Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.83. 63,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,090,951. The company has a market cap of $626.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.