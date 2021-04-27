Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.43. The company had a trading volume of 65,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.55 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The firm has a market cap of $447.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

