Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.22. 236,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,969. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.